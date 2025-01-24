Maha Cong chief raises doubts over identity of Saif Ali Khan’s attacker

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Friday raised doubts over the Mumbai Police probe into the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, questioning whether the arrested accused is the same person captured in the CCTV footage.

The Mumbai Police has arrested a Bangladeshi illegal immigrant in connection with the attack. According to the police, the illegal immigrant had entered the Bollywood actor’s Bandra house and stabbed him multiple times.

Patole also highlighted how the police had earlier detained two lookalikes but released them later.

He said there are reports about the person caught on the CCTV camera and the one arrested by the police not being the same person.

While reacting to Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane’s remarks on Saif Ali Khan, Patole said that instead of raising the Hindu-Muslim angle, the police must catch the real culprit.

Moreover, the father of the Bangladeshi man has also claimed that the person seen in the CCTV footage of Saif’s apartment is not his son.

According to media reports, the father alleged that his son is being framed in the case.

Khan was stabbed multiple times at his Bandra home in the wee hours of January 16. He sustained five injuries to his hand, neck and shoulder. He was discharged from the hospital on January 22 after treatment.