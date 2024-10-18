Maha CM’s son enters Mahakal Temple’s garbh griha despite ban

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde, allegedly entered the sanctum sanctorum (garbh griha) of the Lord Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, despite a ban, prompting authorities to order a probe into the irregularities.

According to sources, Shrikant Shinde, a Member of Parliament, reportedly entered the temple’s sanctum sanctorum along with his wife and two others on Thursday evening and offered prayers.

Entry of all people, including VIPs, has been banned inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum for the past year. Only the temple’s priests are allowed to enter the garbh griha.

Photos and a video of the incident also surfaced, sparking controversy as the opposition Congress cried foul.

Congress MLA Mahesh Parmar alleged on Friday that while common people have to wait for hours in long queues to offer worship at the temple, VIPs are allowed into the garbh griha despite the ban. Parmar averred that the incident flouted all temple rules and the Congress strongly objects to it. He demanded strict action in the matter.

According to Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, who is also the Chairman of the Temple Trust Committee, Shinde’s entry into the garbh griha was unauthorised. The Collector said he has directed the Temple Administrator to take immediate action in the matter.

Shrikant Shinde is a Shiv Sena Lok Sabha Member from the Kalyan constituency in Maharashtra.