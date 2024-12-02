Shinde’s son denies agreeing to be Dy CM in new Maha govt

With suspense continuing over the chief ministership of Maharashtra, caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Shrikant Shinde on Monday dismissed as ”baseless” the speculation that he has agreed to be the deputy chief minister in the new Mahayuti government.

”The news that I will be the Deputy Chief Minister has been given a question mark for the last two days. As a matter of fact, there is no truth in it and all the news about my post as Deputy Chief Minister is baseless and baseless,” he said in a social media post on ‘X’.

Shinde noted that the swearing-in ceremony of the grand coalition government has been a bit delayed, leading to a lot of discussion and rumours. He said the caretaker chief minister had gone to his village for two days to take rest due to ill health. As a result, the rumours flourished.

He said even after the Lok Sabha elections, he had a chance to become a minister in the central government. ”But I thought of working for the party organisation and refused the ministerial post even then. I have no desire for a position in power. I make it clear once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state,” he said, adding that he will work only for his Lok Sabha constituency and the Shiv Sena.

Shinde said while he could understand the enthusiasm and competition in the media, he requested them not to turn their backs on reality while reporting. ”A modest hope that the discussions about me will at least stop now,” he added.

The results of the Assembly elections in Maharashtra were declared on November 23 with the Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), securing a landslide victory.

However, the Mahayuti is yet to finalize its chief ministerial candidate despite marathon talks among its constituents.