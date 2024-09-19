President Murmu offers ‘shramdaan’ at Mahakal Temple

Logo

# India

The President visited the Mahakal Temple on Thursday morning on the second day of her two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. She offered worship at the temple and also cleaned the premises, taking a broom in hand.

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | September 19, 2024 5:29 pm

President Droupadi Murmu had Darshan and performed Jalabhishek at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. (X/@rashtrapatibhvn)

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday offered ‘shramdaan’ and swept the premises of the Lord Mahakal Temple in Ujjain as part of the ongoing ‘Swachchtta Hi Seva’ fortnight.

She toured the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ in an e-cart and observed various statues. She praised the construction of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ and the crafts established there. The President said that the sculptures made by the sculptors are exquisite.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and CM Dr Mohan Yadav also joined the President in sweeping the temple premises.

