President Murmu offers ‘shramdaan’ at Mahakal Temple

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday offered ‘shramdaan’ and swept the premises of the Lord Mahakal Temple in Ujjain as part of the ongoing ‘Swachchtta Hi Seva’ fortnight.

The President visited the Mahakal Temple on Thursday morning on the second day of her two-day visit to Madhya Pradesh. She offered worship at the temple and also cleaned the premises, taking a broom in hand.

She toured the ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ in an e-cart and observed various statues. She praised the construction of ‘Shri Mahakal Lok’ and the crafts established there. The President said that the sculptures made by the sculptors are exquisite.

MP Governor Mangubhai Patel and CM Dr Mohan Yadav also joined the President in sweeping the temple premises.