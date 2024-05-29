Mafias and criminals now hiding behind BJP: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav alleged that mafias and criminals are hiding behind the BJP.

Without naming Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he recalled two days ago, while he was claiming to eliminate mafias on the stage, the entire mafia was sitting right behind him.

“Today, the mafias of Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, and Varanasi are hiding behind BJP. Sonbhadra has never seen such loot in the past. A district that produces the maximum electricity is not getting enough electricity for its residents,” he charged.

Addressing an election meeting here in support of the INDIA bloc candidate for the Sonebhadra Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday, Yadav promised the people to make Duddhi a district and complete the much-awaited Kanhar Irrigation Project.

He said, “We had started building a hospital and commissioned the Kanhar Irrigation Project, but this (incumbent) government stopped it. These people are acting at whims without caring to abide by the Constitution. Samajwadi people are working continuously while BJP people are interested in only showing dreams.”

He said the people of the country have made up their minds to change the government of those who are out to change the Constitution. “You have to save Baba Saheb’s Constitution. The government sent Tribal Chief Minister Hemant Soren to jail after in a false case to scare the tribal people away from voting little knowing that the people here, who are the descendants of Lord Birsa Munda, are not afraid of anyone,” he said.

Akhilesh Yadav said the constantly growing heat is no match to the heat generated by the election against the BJP. “The temperature has reached 50 degrees at many places. If someone measures the political temperature, the highest temperature against the BJP will be seen here,” he said.

Pointing to the people standing outside the pandal braving the scorching sun, he said these people are reassuring INDIA’s victory in both the Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The SP further president said, “BJP people are giving big speeches, but tell me what has changed in ten years. The people here have been cheated not only by Delhi but also by the people of Lucknow. Those who feign concern for the poor and tribals should explain about the growing inflation under their watch.”

Not only the ten years, but they should be called to account for the seven years of their rule in UP, he said, adding farmers’ income has not been doubled in the last 17 years, nor has the youth got employment.

“There were many occasions in the past when the government should have stood by the poor, but it was nowhere to be seen. They tried to grab the land of tribals and farmers, but the government stepped back. If they come to power again, they will not only snatch away the land of the farmers by bringing changes in the Constitution but can also snatch away the land of the tribals,” he alleged.