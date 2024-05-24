Mafia buried, henchmen rotting in jail in UP: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday asserted that the party is unwavering in its commitment to transform India into a developed nation.

Addressing a public meeting in Sakhopar on Friday and urging support for BJP candidate Vijay Kumar Dubey from the Kushinagar Lok Sabha seat , Nadda highlighted that once Uttar Pradesh grappled with the terror of mafia leaders, witnessing murders in broad daylight, and leaving businessmen and daughters feeling unsafe.

However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi, a transformative change has occurred.” Mafia leaders have been brought to justice, and their associates are rotting in jail.”

Advertisement

He highlighted that today, businesses are flourishing, and women are forging their own paths towards success. Nadda praised Yogi Adityanath for his relentless efforts to make Uttar Pradesh a leading state.

Nadda highlighted that during the COVID-19 pandemic, major countries like the United States, European nations, and Japan struggled to decide whether to prioritize the economy or lives. In contrast, Prime Minister Modi made a decisive choice guided by the principle, ‘Jaan Hai Tou Jahaan Hai’ (If there is life, there is the world).

While informing the public, he said, “While it took 100 years for the encephalitis vaccine to reach India, the country developed not one but two COVID-19 vaccines in just nine months. With 220 crore doses and booster shots administered, countless lives were saved.

“Today, India has become the world’s second-largest pharmaceutical exporter and has surpassed Japan to become the third-largest automobile producer. Additionally, India ranks second in steel production. This evolving India is becoming self-reliant in various sectors. Extreme poverty has dropped to less than 1 percent, as NITI Aayog and the International Monetary Fund confirmed,” he said.

Nadda informed the public about some of the beneficial schemes, adding, “The Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Yojana will reduce your electricity bill to zero, and the elderly individuals over 70 years will benefit from the Ayushman Bharat Scheme. A new development chapter is being written, with 11 crore families benefiting from the Har Ghar Nal Yojana. Over the past ten years, 55,000 kilometers of National Highway have been constructed. Thanks to Yogi Ji’s efforts and Modi Ji’s support, AIIMS has been established in Gorakhpur.”

He underscored the pivotal role of each citizen in shaping the nation’s destiny through their vote. Casting your vote wisely, he emphasized, is a crucial step towards development, while a misguided vote can endanger the dignity of women and girls.

Criticizing Congress, he said, “They underestimated the potential of the Indian people and called them ‘illiterate’, while Modi Ji’s vision has empowered even vegetable vendors to engage in digital transactions.”

He urged people to reflect on the remarkable progress India and Uttar Pradesh have made in the past decade and seven years, respectively, and to recognize their own contribution to this journey.

He accused Congress of committing scams across all sectors and claimed that leaders like Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Mamata Banerjee, and the DMK have all engaged in corruption. He pointed out that many of these corrupt leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Chidambaram, Sanjay Singh, Arvind Kejriwal, and Azam Khan, are either out on bail or in jail.