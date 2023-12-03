Logo

# India

Madhya Pradesh results by 8.30 pm

Statesman News Service | Bhopal | December 3, 2023 8:50 pm

Bhopal, Dec 03 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Chief VD Sharma shows a victory sign as the party leads in the State Assembly elections, in Bhopal on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

As of 8.30 pm, the declared results in MP are 224 out of 230. The BJP has won 162 seats. The Congress has won 61 seats.
Others have won one seat. Results of the remaining six seats were yet to come.

