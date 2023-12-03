Madhya Pradesh results by 8.30 pm

Bhopal, Dec 03 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Chief VD Sharma shows a victory sign as the party leads in the State Assembly elections, in Bhopal on Sunday. (ANI Photo)