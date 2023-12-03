Madhya Pradesh results by 8.30 pm

Team Yogi played a key role in BJP’s stunning win in three States
The popularity of Chief Minister Adityanath also played a big role in the BJP's election victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
Others have won one seat. Results of the remaining six seats were yet to come.
Statesman News Service | Bhopal | December 3, 2023 8:50 pm
Advertisement
The popularity of Chief Minister Adityanath also played a big role in the BJP's election victory in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
While, Sachin Pilot retained his Tonk assembly seat for the second time by defeating his nearest BJP rival Ajit Singh Mehta.
Modi said that the mandate has proved that there is zero tolerance against corruption, appeasement, and dynastic politics.
Advertisement