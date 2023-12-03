Madhya Pradesh results at 10:25 pm

The ruling BJP won 163 seats out of 230 in Madhya Pradesh State Assembly polls, as per the results available by 10.25 pm tonight.

According to the data of the Election Commission (EC), the opposition Congress won 66 seats and others got one seat by the same time.

In the 2018 assembly polls, the Congress had won 114 seats, BJP 109 seats and seven seats had gone to others.

This year, the sole seat won by others is by the Bharat Adivasi Party, which has won Sailana seat.

The BJP has gained 54 seats in the latest poll as compared to 2018.

The Congress has lost 48 seats as compared to 2018. Others have lost six seats as compared to the previous polls.