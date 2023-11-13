Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi to hold mega roadshow in Indore next week ahead of November 17 elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a mega roadshow in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on November 14, sources said on Sunday.

The roadshow of the BJP’s star campaigner will cover about 11 km, passing through five to six assembly constituencies.

According to party sources, the roadshow will be divided into two segments, starting from Indore 1 Assembly constituency, where the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded senior leader Kailash Vijayvargiya against the sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla.

“The roadshow’s first part is expected to commence at the grand Ganpati temple (in Indore 1 constituency) and conclude in Indore-3 Assembly segment, where PM Modi will offer prayers to Goddess Ahilya,” the sources added.

The second part of the roadshow is expected to start from Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Bhavan in the Rau Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari.

The route will cover several key locations, including Bhawarkuan BRTS, Bhawarkuan Square, Tower Square, Agresen Square, Chhavani, Geeta Bhavan Square, Indraprastha Tower Square, Roshan Singh Bhandari Marg, Malwa Mill Square, and end at Vishranti Square.

This event follows a roadshow conducted by Congress Secretary Priyanka Gandhi in support of Congress’ candidate from Indore 1.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the five states set to undergo polls in one phase on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.