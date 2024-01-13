Madhya Pradesh: CM transfers money for tribals’ food scheme

Reiterating the BJP State Government’s commitment to tribal welfare, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav today transferred a sum of Rs 29.11 crore under ‘Aahaar Anudaan Yojana’ for tribals.

The CM transferred the money by a single click at a state level function held at tribal-dominated Shahdol.

The amount would be distributed to beneficiaries of Sahariya, Baiga and Bharia tribes that reside in significant numbers in 14 of 55 districts of MP.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav also dedicated to the public various development works worth nearly Rs 36 crore in different areas of Shahdol district.

He laid the foundation stones of other proposed works worth Rs 15.55 crore in the district.

A newly built sports complex worth Rs one crore in Shahdol was dedicated to the public.

The CM announced that a new government college would be opened in Shahdol.

He pointed out that Shahdol produces a large quantity of millets, specially munga, and the production of all such millets would be further promoted on a big scale.