Madhya Pradesh CM launches ‘Ladli Behna’ housing scheme on PM’s birthday

To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 73rd birthday, the Madhya Pradesh chief minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, launched the “Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Awas Yojana” (Chief Minister’s Ladli Behna Housing Scheme), on Sunday. This scheme is expected to enable more than 4.75 lakh poor and houseless families of the state to have a pucca house.

Addressing the scheme’s launch function at Bhopal’s Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, Chouhan said families of all sections of the society who do not have a house yet would be eligible for the scheme. He said the scheme is being initially launched for the rural areas of the state. Later, it would be implemented for the urban areas too.

Elaborating upon the scheme’s eligibility conditions, the CM said all those houseless families who were left out of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme), those who could not be registered under the Union government’s MIS portal, and those who have not got a house under any other government scheme would be eligible.

Advertisement

Also, those families who do not yet have a pucca house or are living in a kutcha house with only two rooms would also be eligible. The families, whose monthly income is less than Rs 12,000 and no member of the family is an income tax payee, would also be provided the benefit of the scheme.

Anyone owning two and half acre or more of irrigated land and five acre or more of non-irrigated land would not be eligible for the scheme. Besides, the families that own a four-wheeler would also not be eligible. The scheme would also not apply to any family, which has a member in the government service.

The registration process for the scheme started on Sunday and the last date to register is October 5.

On the occasion, Chouhan personally filled up the application forms of two beneficiaries – Mamta Chauhan and Deepak Bansal – at the venue.

Extending his birthday greetings to the prime minister, Chouhan wished Modi a healthy and happy life, and continues to lead the country and show the way to the world through his leadership.