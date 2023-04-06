Madhya Pradesh CM cautions against rising Covid cases

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has cautioned the people of the state today that COVID-19 is spreading again and it is necessary to take precautions and be aware but not to panic and fear.

Addressing a large crowd at the ‘Laadli Behna Mahasammelan’ and the PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Augmentation programme at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar stadium in Morena district, Chouhan also announced today that 50 per cent posts in teacher recruitment in the state would be filled up by women, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines would be installed in all district hospitals of the state.

The CM performed bhoomi pujan of 620 new health facilities across the state worth Rs 1942 crore from the function. He said modular operation theatres would be developed in all the government district hospitals of MP.

Chief Minister Chouhan lauded the services provided by the state’s government hospitals and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that many precious lives were saved due to the dedicated health services.

The CM said that more than 8000 ambulances are currently providing health services across the state and about 6000 beneficiaries are utilizing the Ayushman Bharat Yojana daily in the state.

He said more than 41700 pathology tests were being conducted free of cost in the state everyday and about 7700 patients were being provided treatment through telemedicine consultancy services. The CM informed that more than two lakh patients were being treated daily in the OPDs of government hospitals across the state.

Chouhan announced that half the posts of teachers in MP would be reserved for women. He said the state government has already reserved 50 percent seats in Panchayats, Janpad panchayats and civic bodies and 30 percent posts in the police department for women.

More than 60 lakh women across the state have already registered themselves to avail the benefit of the CM’s ‘Laadli Behna Yojana’, in which the state government would pay Rs 1000 each month to eligible women.