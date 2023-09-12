Madhya Pradesh: CM announces benefits for lecturers, guest scholars

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced that the guest scholars employed in the government colleges would be paid monthly salary, which would be up to Rs 50,000 and the honourarium of guest lecturers would also be made Rs 20,000.

The Chief Minister made these announcements while addressing the Panchayat of guest scholars and guest lecturers in Bhopal. He said that the state government has taken these important decisions to end uncertainty in the lives of guest scholars and guest lecturers.

The CM said that guest scholars from the technical education department would also be included in the above benefits. He said guest scholars would also get the leave facilities like government servants. The guest scholars will also be given the facility of transfer to nearby colleges at their wish during an academic session.

He said that guest scholars, who are presently paid on the basis of per diem, would now start getting monthly slary.

Mr Chouhan said that instructions would be given to start the process of reserving 25 per cent posts by revising the PSC examination for guest scholar lecturers. He said that now any guest scholar or lecturer who is continuously teaching will not be excluded. Guest teachers and lecturers from ITI, Polytechnic and Engineering Colleges will also be eligible.

The CM said various provisions have been made for the welfare of different classes and different categories of officers and employees. Guest scholars and guest lecturers are also eligible to get benefits.

The Chief Minister said that guest scholars and guest lecturers are integral parts of educational governance and the state government is committed to ensuring facilities to guest scholars and guest lecturers.