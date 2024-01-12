M T Vasudevan Nair’s remarks on personality cult spark debate in Kerala

Veteran Malayalam novelist and Jnanpith laureate M T Vasudevan Nair’s remarks on totalitarianism, personality cult and corruption in power politics have sparked a widespread debate in Kerala.

Delivering the key note address at the inaugural session of the Kerala Literary Festival (KLF) in Kozhikode on Thursday, the writer popularly known as ‘MT’ came down heavily on ritualistic worship of political leaders in power while recalling the position taken by first chief minister of Kerala, E M S Namboodripad.

MT said EMS tried to demolish the notion that some people were destined to be leaders and the rest remained as followers forever.

MT delivered his speech laced with attacks on authoritarianism in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who inaugurated the function.

The novelist denounced the misuse of power and corruption of authority that has given rise to dictatorship. He said becoming a member of the Assembly or Parliament is seen as an opportunity to attain power. He said governance is no longer a public service as it has become more dictatorial.

“We have buried the notion that being in power means an opportunity to serve the people. This notion was forgotten in Russia where the Tsarist rule was overthrown through a historic revolution,” he said, adding that the people who participate in a revolution are simply a crowd, you can easily provoke or convert them as fans or warriors.

“The crowd should be converted to a responsible society and earn freedom through self-fortification. Freedom is not the charity offered by the rulers,” he said.

MT said a true leader is someone who is unafraid and prepared to devote all his efforts to freeing the oppressed and improving the society at large.

While Vijayan’s detractors said the novelist’s speech was against the chief minister’s style of functioning which they alleged is marked by arrogance and autocracy, many Left loyalists scrambled to interpret the remarks as against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan said the remarks were a befitting reply to those “hero-worshipping” Vijayan. Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said he expects that the comments would open the eyes of the chief minister.

Geevarghese Mor Coorilos, Metropolitan of Niranam Diocese of Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church, said he was hearing a strong remark with teeth from a prominent cultural personality after a long time

Film personality Joy Mathew also praised MT for his bold statements. “MT becomes an exemplary figurehead because he directly poses questions to authorities who consider themselves omnipotent and hide from people out of fear. If there is a writer with backbone in Malayalam, it is MT,” he said.

Writer N S Madhavan said he expects that the ruling CPI(M) in the southern state will do a self-examination by taking the criticism into account.

LDF convener E P Jayarajan said MT’s remarks were not against the chief minister and alleged that the media was trying to twist the facts. He claimed that MT was actually pointing fingers at the BJP government at the Centre through his speech.

CPI(M) mouthpiece ‘Desabhimani’ also said the remarks of MT were not intended towards the chief minister.

As his remarks raised eyebrows, MT clarified that he never intended to criticize anyone but only talked about the current reality.