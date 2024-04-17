Lucknow airport to shift domestic flight operations to Terminal 3 from 21 April

The Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport on Wednesday announced that it is shifting the entire domestic operations to the newly integrated Terminal 3 (T3) from Terminal 2.

The operations are set to commence at 00:00 hours on 21 April 2024. Currently, IndiGo Airlines, Air India, Vistara, Air India Express, AirAsia India, FlyBig and Star Air operate their domestic flights from Terminal 2. However, from April 21 onwards, they will be relocating their entire domestic operations to Terminal 3.

Akasa Air was the first airline to shift its operations to Terminal 3 on 31st March 2024.

Announcing the shift, a spokesperson for the CCSI Airport said, “The move is in line with the Lucknow airport’s plan to shift all the flight operations to Terminal 3 in a phased manner. The airport welcomes all the airline partners to commence their domestic operations from the newly constructed integrated terminal at 00:00 Hrs on 21 April. The international operations will continue from Terminal 1 for the time being.”

“Built at a cost of Rs 2,400 crore, Terminal 3 boasts a Phase 1 capacity of 80 lakh passengers per annum. It was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on 10th March 2024. The capacity of T3 is slated to increase to 1.3 crore passengers per annum by the end of Phase 2. The Terminal 3 will also provide employment to over 13,000 people,” the spokesperson added.

All departing domestic passengers will be guided to take the up ramp near the Lakshman Circle. Relatives coming for pick-up will have to proceed to the ground level towards the Arrival area of Terminal 3. “We are working with the airlines to ensure a seamless shift to Terminal 3 to the advantage of passengers and provide them a world-class experience. Emphasis is being made to ensure that adequate information is provided to passengers taking domestic flights regarding the shift to Terminal 3 in a timely manner,” the airport spokesperson said.

The Lucknow airport will be deploying Customer Service Associates and signages at strategic decision-making points near the airport to guide domestic passengers towards T3, including the Airport Metro station.

Terminal 3 of the CCSI Airport has various key features to provide a seamless experience to flyers, including Digi Yatra, adequate check-in counters, common use self-service kiosks, self-baggage drop, automated tray retrieval systems, advanced baggage screening machines, baggage reclaim belts and aerobridges & parking bays for aircraft.

The newly constructed apron will increase the passenger boarding gates from 7 to 13 and passenger boarding bridges from 2 to 7. Currently, the airport connects 29 domestic destinations and operates over 110 domestic flights.

An out-of-the-world audio-visual experience has been introduced at the airport, showcasing the rich art and architecture of Uttar Pradesh from the entry gates to the skylight. The check-in counters will mesmerise passengers with illuminated motifs of ‘Chikankari’ and ‘Mukaish’ embroidery. Graphics depicting tales from epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata adorn the frosting, adding a touch of enchantment to the ambience.

The airport has several sustainability features and adequate deployment of recyclable materials. It will be a multi-modal travel hub with metro connectivity, intercity electric bus service, and app-based taxi services.