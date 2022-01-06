Lt. General Sengupta takes over command of Ladakh based strategic “Fire & Fury Corps”

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta on Wednesday took over command of the Ladakh-based strategic ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ from Lieutenant General PGK Menon.

The General Officer has had a distinguished career in the Indian Army, treating a number of important command and staff appointments. The officer commanded an Infantry Regiment in plains, an Infantry Brigade in Kashmir valley, an Infantry Brigade in UN Mission, and Victor Force in Kashmir.

Prior to assuming command of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ he was tenanting the appointment of Director General Strategic Planning at New Delhi.

In his farewell message, Lieutenant General PGK Menon conveyed his gratitude and deep appreciation to all ranks of the ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ for their professionalism and steadfast dedication in the service of the nation, even in the most hostile terrain, weather, and altitude challenges, faced by any Army in the world.

On taking over, Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta exhorted all ranks of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ to continue, to discharge their duties with the same commitment and zeal, and always be prepared to deal with any threat to national security. He urged them to continue to keep ‘Nation First’ in all their endeavours.