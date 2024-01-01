Lt. General Navin Sachdeva takes over as GOC of Army’s 16

Lt General Navin Sachdeva on Monday took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s elite White Knight Corps, days after killing of four soldiers in an ambush by terrorists followed by death of three civilians picked up by security forces for questioning in Rajouri.

He succeeds Lt Gen Sandeep Jain.

The White Knight Corps besides guarding other areas of the Jammu division is engaged in counter-terrorist operations in the Rajouri and Poonch districts along the Line of Control (LOC) that has witnessed revival of terrorism after 20 years of peace.

Lt Gen Sachdeva conveyed that it is an honour to take over the command of an elite formation which has a rich history in Jammu and Kashmir.

He paid rich tributes to the bravehearts, veterans and families of the past for their contribution.

He exhorted all ranks to continue working with utmost zeal and enthusiasm.

He asked his men to always remain combat-ready to thwart the nefarious designs of adversaries and inimical forces while being in complete synergy with civil administration and paramilitary forces, the Defence spokesperson said. He assured the Indian Army’s commitment towards the people for their uplift and progression in all spheres.

Rajouri and Poonch districts have in the past few months witnessed fierce encounters and ambushes.