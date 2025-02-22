Joint security review meeting held by GOC White Knight Corps

A joint security review meeting was on Saturday chaired here by the GOC White Knight Corps of the Indian Army, Lt. General Navin Sachdeva.

Officers of intelligence agencies, J&K Police and CRPF were present in the meeting.

The aim of the security review was to maintain peace and tranquility in the region with operational synergy, an official said.

The GOC recently visited and reviewed security aspects in Reasi and Rajouri Sectors.

He commended the alertness and dedication of the troops in ensuring peace and security in the region.

Meanwhile, an Army soldier Deepak Kumar was injured after he stepped on a landmine during patrolling in the Nangi Takri, Poonch.

He was airlifted to Udhampur for advanced treatment in the military hospital.