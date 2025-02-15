Lt.Commanders Dilna K and Roopa A conquer Cape Horn, achieve ‘Cape Horner’ status

Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A, aboard the INSV Tarini, achieved a major milestone in their Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition by crossing Cape Horn on Saturday.This marks a significant achievement in their third leg of the journey, as the duo sailed through the challenging Drake Passage, a perilous route known for its extreme winds, towering waves, and unpredictable weather.

The Drake Passage was first navigated by the English explorer Sir Francis Drake, who confirmed the existence of a sea route south of South America.

Advertisement

The officers have now earned the prestigious title of “Cape Horners,” a distinction reserved for sailors who successfully navigate this treacherous waterway. Cape Horn, located just over 800 kilometers (432 nautical miles) from Antarctica, is one of the closest land points to the icy continent. Navigating through this region requires extraordinary skill and resilience, given the harsh conditions of the Southern Ocean.

Advertisement

This achievement is part of India’s ongoing efforts to promote scientific exploration and collaboration through the Navika Sagar Parikrama II mission. As the officers continue their expedition, they are set to reach further milestones, advancing the mission’s broader objectives. The expedition was flagged off last year by Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff of India, at the Ocean Sailing Node, INS Mandovi in Goa.