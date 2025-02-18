Women officers of INSV Tarini make history, completing third phase of global voyage

The Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini, with two women officers aboard, reached Port Stanley on Tuesday, marking the successful completion of the third and the most challenging phase of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition.

This milestone brings the vessel closer to its goal of circumnavigating the globe, highlighting the resilience, courage, and skill of the Indian Navy’s women officers.

A statement from the Naval spokesperson stated that during this phase, INSV Tarini navigated some of the world’s most challenging conditions, including three cyclones, the notorious Point Nemo – the Oceanic Pole of Inaccessibility, and the dangerous Drake Passage.

The vessel also crossed the iconic Cape Horn, known for its unpredictable and severe weather conditions. Despite these obstacles, the crew remained steadfast, demonstrating exceptional endurance and maritime expertise.

Navika Sagar Parikrama II serves as a testament to the Indian Navy’s dedication to gender empowerment and maritime excellence. Crew members, consisting of two women officers, aim to promote ocean sailing, self-reliance, and India’s rich maritime heritage. Their remarkable journey is also intended to inspire young women to pursue careers in the maritime and defence sectors.

Embarking on the voyage from Goa, INSV Tarini sailed across the Indian, Atlantic, and Pacific Oceans, demonstrating India’s growing nmaritime presence and its commitment to global diplomacy. The vessel’s safe arrival at Port Stanley is a significant achievement, reinforcing India’s position as a key player in global maritime affairs.

In Port Stanley, the crew will engage with the local community, sharing their experiences and insights from the voyage, while also promoting India’s naval traditions. After the stop in Port Stanley, INSV Tarini will continue its expedition towards Cape Town before returning to India.

This journey not only highlights the spirit of adventure and resilience but also underscores India’s commitment to fostering global maritime cooperation and empowering women in the defence and maritime sectors.