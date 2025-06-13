Indian Army’s expedition to Tololing Peak in commemoration of Kargil martyrs

In a solemn tribute to the gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the historic Battle of Tololing in the Kargil War of 1999, the Indian Army’s ‘Forever in Operations Division’ conducted a commemorative expedition to Tololing Peak on 11 June 2025.

The expedition, flagged off from the revered Kargil War Memorial in Dras, paid homage to the unwavering spirit and supreme sacrifice of the soldiers who recaptured strategic heights from enemy force, marking a crucial turning point in the conflict.

Advertisement

A team of 30 brave soldiers from various units that actively participated in the Battle of Tololing, climbed the Tololing Peak and hoisted the Tricolour, paying tribute to bravehearts of ‘Operation VIJAY’. The Indian Air Force also extended its support to this endeavour and fielded Officers and Airmen for the said expedition, exemplifying the spirit of synergy and jointmanship that defines the Indian Armed Forces.

Advertisement

As the Nation looks up to 26th Anniversary of Operation VIJAY, this expedition stands as a poignant reminder of the valour, patriotism and selfless service that epitomise the Indian Armed Forces.

This expedition is more than just an adventure, it is a journey of remembrance, reflection and reverence, aimed at inspiring future generations with the stories of courage and sacrifice that shaped the nation’s history.