LS Polls- Phase I Voting: 40 per cent turnout recorded in 6 hrs

The first phase of voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 is underway in 102 constituencies spread across 21 states and Union Territories. By 1 PM, average voter turnout of around 40 per cent was recorded across the states.

The polling began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 PM.

The first phase of polling is taking place in all the 39 seats of Tamil Nadu, 12 seats of Rajasthan, eight seats of Uttar Pradesh and six seats of Madhya Pradesh.

The polling is also being held on five seats in Uttarakhand, two seats each in Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, one each in Andaman Nicobar, Mizoram, Nagaland, Puducherry, Sikkim and Lakshadweep.

Besides, voters from five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two in Manipur, and one each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh are also exercising their franchise today.

Earlier, West Bengal saw 33.56 per cent voter turnout till 11 am, while Uttar Pradesh registered 25.20 per cent voter turnout.

The turnout in Uttarakhand was 24.80 per cent, 23.72 per cent in Tamil Nadu, and 33.28 per cent in Tripura.

The elections are being held in seven phases, starting today. The last phase voting will be held on June 1, while the counting of votes and the announcement of results will take place on June 4.