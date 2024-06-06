65.79 pc voter turnout recorded in Lok Sabha election: EC

The Election Commission on Thursday said the overall voter turnout in the Lok Sabha elections was recorded at 65.79 per cent.

In a statement, the ECI said, “Overall, 65.79 per cent voter turnout was recorded in General Elections 2024 at the polling stations. Detailed statistical reports having the number of postal votes and gross voter turnout will be made available on the ECI website after finalisation of details, as received from States/UTs in due course as per standard practice.”

Postal Ballots include postal ballots given to service voters, absentee voters (85+, PwD, essential services etc) and voters on election duty, it said.

Earlier this week, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar had said a record number of 642 million voters exercised their franchise in the Lok Sabha polls.

“We have created a world record with 642 million proud Indian voters casting their vote. This is a historic moment for all of us, for the nation as a whole. This is 1.5 times the number of voters in the G7 countries. It is 2.5 times that of the voters of 27 countries in the EU,” he said at a press conference.

The ECI also informed that 63.88 per cent turnout was recorded in the seventh and final phase of the general elections.

“In continuation of ECI’s two press notes dated 1st June and as per practice followed for release of voter turnout figures in earlier phases, voter turnout of 63.88 per cent recorded at polling stations in the seventh phase for 57 parliamentary constituencies in the General Elections,” it said.

According to the data of voting in the seventh phase, the female voters turnout outnumbered the male. The female turnout was recorded at 64.72 per cent and male at 63.11 per cent, while third gender at 22.33 per cent.

West Bengal recorded the highest turnout at 76.80 per cent, followed by Odisha at 74.41 per cent and Himachal Pradesh at 70.90 per cent.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases between 19th April and 1st June.