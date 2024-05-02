LS polls: Fear of low voter turnout dogs Hyderabad among 12 Telangana constituencies

There is mounting concern over low polling expected in the Lok Sabha elections in the urban areas of Telangana, particularly Hyderabad and Secunderabad. Polling percentage in these two seats was less than 50 per cent during the assembly elections held in November last year.

Polling will be held in all the 17 Lok Sabha seats of the state on 13 May and the Election Commission of India (ECI) has extended polling by an hour in 12 constituencies in view of the heat wave conditions prevailing in the state. Hyderabad and Secunderabad are among the 12 constituencies where polling extended to 6 pm.

However, since polling percentage in these two constituencies fell below 50 per cent during the assembly elections when the weather was far better, it’s feared that there might be a further dip in the polling in the state capital this time too.

A Telangana-based civil society organisation, Forum for Good Governance, suggested that the CEO should ensure voters, particularly those working in the city’s IT hub, reach the polling booth to cast their votes. Ruing that even after 75 years of Independence, voters have to be motivated to exercise their franchise, M Padmanabha Reddy, president of the forum wrote to CEO Vikas Raj suggesting that only those who cast their vote should get paid leave.

“For this message to percolate, all the management should issue a circular that on 14th of May, when the employees come to work, he should show the mark on his finger as proof that he voted, otherwise the paid holiday should be converted into absence from duty, resulting in loss of pay,” Reddy wrote, expressing apprehension that IT employees, who are off on weekend, might take advantage of the paid leave on polling day on 13 May to enjoy a short vacation instead of casting their vote.

He also suggested that molls and petrol pumps may announce some incentives if people show their inked fingers.

Since voters are not mobilised by local politicians, as they do during Assembly polls, the polling percentage generally dips further. Moreover, instances of giving cash and liquor to draw voters to booths are also a tad lower than in the case of Assembly polls.