LS polls: ECI received over 79,000 complaints so far, thanks to cVIGIL app

The Election Commission of India (ECI), on Friday, disclosed that more than 79,000 complaints have been received so far through its cVigil app since the announcement of the Lok Sabha (LS) elections.

“Since the announcement of General Elections 2024, over 79,000 complaints have been received as of today. Over 99 per cent of complaints have been resolved and close to 89 per cent of these complaints have been resolved within 100 minutes,” the poll panel said in a statement.

Stating that the cVigil app has become an effective tool in the hands of people to flag violations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force for the Lok Sabha polls, the ECI said, “Speed and transparency are the cornerstones of the cVigil app.”

“More than 58,500 complaints (73 per cent of the total) received are against illegal hoardings and banners. More than 1,400 complaints received pertain to money, gifts, and liquor distribution. Close to three per cent of the complaints (2,454) pertain to defacement of property,’’ it said.

Of the 535 complaints received for display of firearms and intimidation, the ECI said 529 were resolved. A total of 1,000 complaints reported were for campaigning beyond the prohibited period including the use of speakers beyond the permitted time.

It may be mentioned here that during the announcement of the LS elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar urged the citizens to be vigilant and use the app to report MCC violations and distribute any kind of inducements to voters.

The cVigil is a user-friendly and easy-to-operate application, that connects vigilant citizens with the District Control Room, Returning Officer, and Flying Squads Teams. By using this app, citizens can immediately report incidents of political misconduct within minutes and without having to rush to the office of the returning officer.

As soon as the complaint is sent on the cVigil app, the complainant will receive a unique ID through which the person will be able to track the complaint on their mobile.