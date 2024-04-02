LS polls: BJP MP Ajay Nishad joins Cong

Nishad, who severed ties with the BJP, joined the Congress at the party headquarters. He was welcomed into the party fold by the chairman of Congress Media and Publicity Department Pawan Khera, in presence of the party’s Bihar in-charge Mohan Prakash and state president Akhilesh Prasad Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Khera said, “Ajay Nishad is an important figure in the politics of Bihar. I welcome him to the party.”

Congress’ Bihar in-charge Mohan Prakash said, “I welcome him on behalf of the entire Congress family. I hope he continues to raise the voice of the people.”

The Congress state unit president said with his joining, the party would further strengthen in Bihar.

“I express my gratitude to the top leadership of Congress for giving me the opportunity to join the party,” Nishad said.

Earlier in the day, in a post on X, he announced his resignation from the BJP accusing it of betrayal.

“Respected J P Nadda, shocked by the betrayal of BJP, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party,” Nishad said.

The latest addition to the Congress came a day after former MP from Punjab’s Patiala Dharamvir Gandhi joined the party.