LS polls: BJP and Congress lock horns in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh is buzzing with excitement as the Lok Sabha elections draw near. In high-stakes contest, both the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition Congress are intensifying their efforts to secure victory, setting the stage for a riveting electoral showdown.

With 11 Lok Sabha constituencies at stake, Chhattisgarh witnessed a decisive outcome in the 2019 general elections, with the Indian National Congress (INC) clinching two seats and the BJP emerging triumphant in nine. The Congress made inroads in Bastar and Korba constituencies signaling a shift in electoral dynamic.

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approach, the BJP’s ambition to sweep all 11 seats in Chhattisgarh faces scrutiny from political analysts as they foresee a formidable challenge from the Congress camp. Amidst this backdrop, the electoral battlegrounds of Kanker and Durg emerge as focal points of contention.

In Durg, the contest between incumbent BJP MP Vijay Baghel and Congress’ Rajendra Sahu is highlighted by intricate caste dynamics, with former CM Bhupesh Baghel’s influence potentially swaying Kurmi alongwith Sahu voters towards Congress.

Similarly, in Kanker Congress holds sway in 5 out of 8 state assembly constituencies. The party’s candidate Biresh Thakur aims to capitalise on existing support, posing a formidable challenge to BJP’s Bhojraj Nag.

Rajnandgaon and Bastar also feature prominently on the electoral map, with Congress seeking to disrupt BJP’s dominance.

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel’s candidacy in Rajnandgaon injects vigor into the Congress camp, while in Bastar BJP’s Mahesh Kashyap contends with Congress stalwart Kawasi Lakhma, a six-time MLA with deep-rooted grassroots support.

As the electoral battle intensifies, political analysts caution BJP to bolster organisational efforts particularly in Bastar, where historical precedents loom large.

Insights from seasoned journalist and political analyst Manish Gupta highlight BJP’s historical challenges in Bastar, including defeats in 1996 and 2019, coinciding with the party’s decision to deny tickets to the influential Kashyap pariwaar.

With the Loksabha elections approaching, Chhattisgarh’s political landscape is set for a shake-up. As political parties scramble for votes, the state’s voters hold the power to shape its future direction.

With both parties fiercely competing for dominance, the election’s outcome will not only define the state’s political terrain but also hold considerable significance for the broader national political narrative.