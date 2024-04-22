LS polls: Akhilesh Yadav’s nephew Tej Pratap to contest from Kannauj

After much suspense, the Samajwadi Party on Monday announced Tej Pratap Yadav as the party candidate from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat, which was once represented by party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple.

Earlier there were speculations that Akhilesh Yadav would contest from this seat, but it did not happen.

On Monday, apart from Kannauj, the party also announced its candidate Sanatan Pandey for Ballia seat.

Tej Pratap , a former MP from Mainpuri and nephew of Akhilesh Yadav, is also the son-in -law of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. He is married to Lalu’s daughter Raj Laxmi Yadav.

He was Mainpuri MP from 2014 to 2019.

Tej Pratap ‘s name also came up for candidature from Rampur seat too.

Now apart from Tej Pratap, the Yadav family members are contesting from Mainpuri, Azamgarh, Badaun and Ferozabad Lok Sabha seats.