LS poll results a big blow to both BJP and LDF: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday that the result of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is a big blow to BJP’s efforts to subvert democracy and constitutional values.

In a statement on Wednesday, Pinarayi Vijayan contended that the result that saw the BJP losing majority indicates that the people have rejected the propaganda unleashed by the majority of the media, the ruling dispensation, and the Central agencies backed by money power.

He said the people of India have wrecked the BJP’s pipe dream that it could continue in power by dividing society into communal and sectarian lines.

On the CPI-M-led Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls in the state, the chief minister said, “The LDF did not get the victory it expected. This year’s result is almost the same as that of 2019.”

Accepting the people’s mandate, he said the work of the state government will be implemented more effectively. “The LDF will rectify its drawbacks while effectively resisting the false propaganda against the state government,” CM Vijayan added.

He said the Left is viewing the BJP victory in the Thrissur constituency seriously. A win for the saffron party in a state that is hailed as the epitome of secularism needed to be critically examined. “All secular and democratic people should have a responsibility of upholding the secular values. The LDF would continue to strive towards upholding secular values,” he added.