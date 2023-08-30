LPG price reduction: BJP calls it gift to “sisters”; Opposition terms “political gimmick”

With an eye on Lok Sabha polls that are slated to be held next year, the Centre announced to reduce the prices of cooking gas by Rs 200 per cylinder.The decision Modi government called it a gift to the “sisters” of the country so as to make lives of the women in the country comfortable while on the contrary, the Opposition was quick to claim it as a ‘political gimmick’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the reduction in prices of cooking gas cylinders will make the lives of women easier.

Taking to X (former Twitter), PM Modi said, “The festival of Raksha Bandhan is a day to increase happiness in a family. The reduction in gas prices will increase the comfort of the sisters in my family and make their lives easier. May every sister of mine be happy, be healthy, be happy, this is my wish from God.”

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule called the Central Government’s decision to reduce the prices of cooking gas cylinders as a ‘Jumla’ (political gimmick) and said that the government never thought about inflation over the past four and a half years.

“This is ‘jumla’ government. What will happen by decreasing Rs 200? Which sister will benefit from it? When our government was in power, the prices were Rs 400 per cylinder. Today, it is Rs 1150,” she added.

She further stated that the prices of the cooking cylinder should have been reduced by Rs 500 to 700 adding that BJP has taken this decision due to their recent loss in Karnataka elections.

“They should have decreased the prices by Rs 500 or Rs 700. This is all election ‘jumla’.They did not think about inflation for four and a half years. The people of Karnataka rejected them because of inflation and unemployment. That’s why the central government is in fear,” she said.

Having suffered the defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, the BJP is trying to regain the lost ground by wooing voters.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi argued that the enormous money which is being spent on G20 should have been invested in subsidising the LPG cylinder.

“Prices of petrol and diesel are not decreasing, for G20 around Rs 3,500-4000 crores being spent, if that money was put into gas cylinders, then cylinders would have cost just Rs 300…so this decision is not going to benefit the poor”, Owaisi said.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said following a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Cabinet has also approved an additional subsidy of Rs 200 under the Ujjwala scheme, following which, beneficiaries will now have to pay Rs 400 less in total.

Effective Wednesday, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 across the country. In Delhi, for instance, the decision will bring down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1,103 per cylinder to Rs 903.

INDIA or ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’ is a group of 26 opposition parties, including the Congress. The parties have come together to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is led by PM Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and prevent it from winning a third straight term at the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also sharply criticised the government and said this is the impact of the INDIA alliance.

“Till now, only TWO meetings have been held in the past TWO months by the INDIA alliance and today, we see that LPG prices have gone down by Rs 200. This is the impact of the INDIA alliance,” Mamata Banerjee posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said that this is the pressure of the INDIA alliance.

“This is the pressure…After the second meeting (of INDIA alliance), they (BJP) have reduced the prices by Rs 200…When everything is finalised, then you will see the strength (of the alliance)…,” RJD leader said.

It is pertinent to mention that the first meeting of the joint opposition convened in Patna on June 23 and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The third meeting is slated to be in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) Tejashwi Yadav also said that being afraid of India’s popularity and issues of public interest, the Modi government, which looted the public for 9 years, has made some cuts in domestic gas cylinders.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) RJD leader said, “India is the pride of the people… People have a life in INDIA. Being afraid of India’s popularity and issues of public interest, the Modi government, which looted the public for 9 years, has made some cuts in domestic gas cylinders. Let’s see, with these, the prices of petrol-diesel and food items will also be reduced. Will also save the capitalists from selling the country.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also took a jibe at the Centre over the slashing of LPG cylinder prices.

In a post on X, Kharge said that as soon as the votes started decreasing, the ruling government started distributing election gifts. He accused the Modi government of looting the hard-earned money of the people.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hailed the Cabinet’s decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200.

In a move that will bring respite to households across India, the Central government has announced a reduction of Rs 200 in cooking gas.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a loving brother has reduced LPG cylinder cost by Rs 200 for everybody.

“Today, the PM as a loving brother has reduced LPG cylinder cost by Rs 200 for everybody. It is almost like a Raksha Bandhan gift for all sisters of the nation. He has also announced that another 75 lakh new gas connections will be given for free,” Goyal said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said “On the occasion of Rakha Bandhan, PM Modi has given a subsidy of Rs 200 on gas cylinders. This is a big relief to all the mothers and sisters…on behalf of the people of Goa, I thank the central govt and PM Modi.”

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the Cabinet’s decision to reduce the price of LPG cylinders by Rs 200, and said that this decision will help mothers and sisters run their kitchens more easily.

“It is a historical decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to give a subsidy of Rs 200 per gas cylinder and approve 75 lakh additional Ujjwala connections. This will benefit 10.35 crore beneficiaries, including more than 1.75 crore beneficiaries in Uttar Pradesh. This will help our mothers and sisters run their kitchens more easily,” Yogi told ANI.

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi over the reduced price for LPG cylinders, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that this is nothing short of a gift for Raksha Bandhan.

“I express gratitude to PM Modi for the unique gift given to our sisters. During Rakhi, sisters expect some gift from their brother, so this is nothing short of a gift for us”, Irani told ANI.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also thanked PM Modi for reducing the price of domestic LPG gas cylinders.

“On behalf of the people of Uttarakhand, I thank PM Modi. This is going to bring relief to 33 crore people,” Dhami said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief VD Sharma that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave gifts to the women on the eve of Raksha Bandhan by reducing the price of domestic cooking gas.

“On the eve of Rakshabandhan, PM Modi has given gifts to crores of women of the country by reducing gas cylinder prices by Rs 200. I want to thank the prime minister and congratulate him. It is a historic decision. The beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana will get a subsidy of Rs 400 (as they are already getting a Rs 200 subsidy),” Sharma said.

Moreover, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also welcomed the decision made by PM Modi.

“I welcome the decision made by PM Modi, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he has given a gift to all the sisters. The prices of gas cylinders have been reduced by Rs 200, under Ujjwala Yojana, a total subsidy of Rs 400 will be given…this is a big decision, I’m grateful and thank PM Modi,” Khattar added.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the LPG price cut.

Furthermore, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said that PM Modi has given a unique gift to the sisters in the country before Raksha Bandhan.

“PM Modi has given a unique gift to the sisters in the country before Raksha Bandhan….We don’t take decisions keeping elections in mind but for the welfare of the public,” Chouhan said.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that this is going to bring a great amount of relief to the women of the country.

“PM Modi as a gift to crores of women, reduced the price of Gas cylinders by Rs 200, this is a very important thing for women…Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries already get Rs 200 subsidy and now they will get a subsidy of Rs 400…I believe this is going to bring a great amount of relief to the women of the country,” he added.

Earlier, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Union Cabinet’s decision to reduce domestic LPG cylinder prices was not linked to upcoming assembly polls and was about providing relief to people.

“It has nothing to do with elections, and it is all to do with relief measures and benefits to be given to the users,” Thakur said in response to a question at a press conference on the decisions of the union cabinet.

Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram are set to go for Assembly polls later this year, followed by general elections in 2024.