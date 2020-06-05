Two low magnitude earthquakes hit Hampi in Karnataka and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand at the same time on Wednesday morning, said the National Center for Seismology.

Hampi, an ancient town in Hospet taluk of the Ballari district in the southern state, stippled with numerous ruined temple complexes from the Vijayanagara Empire, was hit with an earthquake of magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit at 06:55 am, according to the National Center for Seismology.

While, “an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 on the Richter Scale hit Jamshedpur in Jharkhand today at 06:55 am,” said the National Center for Seismology.

No immediate report of any damage or casualties have been reported so far.

This comes a day after a moderate intensity earthquake of 4.3 magnitude rocked the India-Bangladesh border on May 3.

The earthquake took place around 7:10 am and its epicenter was located at a depth of 55 km and a place 82 km southeast of Sohra, officials at the Regional Seismological Centre in Shillong had said.

While on May 29, two earthquakes had hit Haryana in Rohtak city with the first one having magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale had at 21:08 hours. Tremors of the earthquake were also felt in Delhi.

The national capital had already witnessed a few earthquakes since the past 2 months. A low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.2 had hit the Delhi-NCR region on May 15, the fourth since April 12.

On May 10 mild tremors were felt in parts Delhi- NCR region after a low-intensity earthquake struck the national capital.

“The earthquake measured 3.4 on Richter Scale, and had its epicentre at the Delhi-UP Border,”

On April 13, a low-intensity earthquake of 2.7 magnitude had hit Delhi and adjoining areas. However, there were no reports of any damage.

An earthquake of mild intensity was felt in Delhi and NCR region on April 12 at 5:45 pm. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was 3.5. According to Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the epicenter was in East Delhi at a depth of 8 km.

Scores of people came out their houses in fear, but there was no report of any injury or damage to property.

Delhi falls under the one of the five seismic zones in the country and is the fourth-highest zone. The city is at risk of earthquakes but rarely had been the epicentre of a quake however, tremors can be felt when a quake hits even distant places even as far as central Asia or the Himalayan ranges.

According to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, seismicity around Delhi appears to be associated with a major geological structure known as the Delhi-Hardwar Ridge.

Meanwhile, the experts have warned that Delhi may witness a major tremor in the middle of such low-intensity earthquakes, reported News18.