‘Love traps’ exist, church reiterates

Mar Joseph Pamplany, the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Thalassery, has reiterated that the ‘love traps’ targeting young women belonging to the Christian community are real and that he is making the statement based on solid facts.

Speaking to a Malayalam news channel, Mar Joseph Pamplany the other day said that his comments against love traps cannot be seen as rivalry against any religion. “These are factual statements. My statement does not invoke religious rivalry. I am only pointing out the concern of parents about their children treading on the wrong paths,” he said

Love that resets the course of a woman’s life and jeopardises her future is not true love. Those are all traps, he said. Details of the girls who had entangled in such love traps are with the church and based on these details that he made such a statement, he said and added that it was not against any religion

The pastoral letter with claims of love traps was read out in the churches last Sunday. The letter reads that the love trap has left many parents in grief and despair, and necessary instruction will be issued by the church in this regard, it said.