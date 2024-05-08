Several Air India Express flights cancelled from four Kerala airports

About a dozen Air India Express flights from the four international airports in Kerala were cancelled leaving passengers aggrieved.

The flight cancellations began around midnight at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur airports.

These cancelled flights included domestic and international flights. Most of the international flights were routed to the Middle Eastern countries.

Several passengers engaged in heated arguments with the counter staff. Some passengers said they had to reach their destinations in the Middle East as their visas were expiring.

The reason for the cancellation of flights is a flash strike by senior officials of Air India Express over differences of opinion with the management.