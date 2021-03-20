The Leader of the Opposition (LOP) in the Delhi Assembly, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, on Friday held Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal responsible for the death of 54,000 citizens of Delhi due to pollution and pollution-related problems.

Addressing a press conference at the Delhi BJP office on Friday, Bidhuri demanded Kejriwal’s resignation for his failure to deal with the alarming level of pollution in the national capital.

The Kejriwal government was indifferent to this important issue for a long time that impacts the lives of every citizen and their families, he alleged.

Citing the World Health Organization’s report that reportedly stated that 54,000 people died in Delhi in 2020 due to pollution, the Delhi Leader of the Opposition alleged that even the Delhi government could not utilise the Central government’s fund to address the rising air pollution level in the city.

“It is a matter of shame and regret that the Delhi government is blaming the Central government for his failure to deal with pollution,” he charged.

The public transport system in Delhi was in shambles and in the absence of proper public transport infrastructure, more private vehicles were running on Delhi roads leading to pollution and congestion, Bidhuri alleged.