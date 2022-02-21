Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to lead Indian Parliamentary Delegation to UAE

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead an Indian Parliamentary Delegation (IPD) on a five-day visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) beginning 21 to 25 February.

During the visit, the Lok Sabha Speaker Birla will have the rare honour of addressing Members of the Federal National Council (FNC). This will be the first-ever visit under bilateral exchange of parliamentary delegations from either side, according to a note from the Speaker’s office here.

Om Birla will also meet the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and the ruler of Dubai and other senior leaders during his visit.

Birla is going to the UAE at the invitation of the Federal National Council of the United Arab Emirates. This is the first-ever visit of a parliamentary delegation taking place under the bilateral exchange from either side.

The delegation includes Sushil Kumar Modi, Fauzia Tahseen Ahmed Khan, M K Vishnu Prasad, P Ravindhranath, Shankar Lalwani and Sujay Radhakrishna Vikhepatil, all Members of Parliament and Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary-General, Lok Sabha. Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary is the secretary to the delegation.

The delegation apart from meeting their host Saqr Gobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council of UAE, will also call on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Indian parliamentary delegation will also meet Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will address the Federal National Council of UAE on 22 February. The delegation will also visit places of cultural and historical importance in Abu Dhabi and Dubai during their visit, the Lok Sabha Speaker’s office further informed.