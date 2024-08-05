Lok Sabha passes Appropriation Bill for 2024-25 Budget

The passage of the Union Budget, 2024-25 by Parliament made crucial progress on Monday when the Lok Sabha approved the Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2024 by a voice vote, authorising the Central government to draw money from the Consolidated Fund of India to meet its expenditure during 2024-25.

As fixed earlier, Speaker Om Birla at 6 pm guillotined discussions on Budgets for several Ministries, and took up the Appropriation Bill for 2024-25.

Mr Birla first put all cut motions moved by members before the House and they were rejected by the House by a voice-vote.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman then moved “for leave to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of certain sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the services of the financial year 2024-25”.

The Bill, the Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2024, was taken up for passage by the Speaker after the Finance Minister introduced it and moved for its passage. Mr Birla declared the Bill passed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his senior Cabinet colleagues were present in the House.

The Lok Sabha had gone through discussion on Budgets of a few Ministries before the guillotine.

The final stage in the passage of the Union Budget, that is the passage of the Finance Bill, is fixed for Tuesday when the Finance Minister will move in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passing The Finance (No.2) Bill, 2024.