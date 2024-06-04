Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: After the months-long Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce the nation’s verdict on the 18th Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday. The counting of votes has begun and postal votes are being counted first. The first trends are likely to be out by 9 am and by noon, the picture should be clear.

The Exit Polls 2024 have predicted another landslide Modi victory. But the Opposition parties have rejected the post- poll predictions and are hoping the INDIA bloc win 295 seats.

Stay with our live blog as we bring you the latest trends and the most accurate results.

Advertisement