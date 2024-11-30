Loans worth Rs 1,121 cr given to beneficiaries by Sitharaman in Bihar

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs , Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday distributed loans worth Rs 1, 121 crore to 50,294 beneficiaries by various banks on the occasion.

Some senior citizens aged 70 years and above were provided Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) cards also.

NABARD and SIDBI announced sanction of more than Rs 155.84 crore and Rs 75.52 crore ,respectively for various rural road projects.

Later, Sitharaman, along with other dignitaries also visited around 25 stalls that displayed various local products and handicrafts of entrepreneurs financed by Banks and NABARD.

M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), K.V. Shaiji, Chairman, NABARD; M.V. Rao, MD, Central Bank of India; Manoj Mittal, CMD, SIDBI; M.P. Tangirala, Additional Secretary, DFS and Surinder Rana, DMD, SBI, also participated in the credit outreach program

Banks also sanctioned assistance under CSR activities for betterment of infrastructure in schools specially schools meant for girls. The Union Finance Minister also flagged off an ambulance and various activities were announced under CSR.