Livestock conclave in Shillong to focus on sustainable development and investment in North East

The Meghalaya government is set to host a two-day livestock conclave in Shillong, Meghalaya, on January 23-24, 2025.

Themed “Dialogue for Holistic Development of Livestock Sector in North East India,” the conclave will focus on driving investment and fostering sustainable practices in the region’s livestock and poultry industries.

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, along with Ministers of State Prof S P Singh Baghel and George Kurian, will inaugurate the event as the chief guests.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, alongside Ministers from Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development departments of North Eastern Region (NER) states, will also attend the conclave.

During the event, new projects dedicated to the development of the livestock sector in the North East will be launched, and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) will be signed to promote investment in the region.

The conclave aims to bring together farmers, entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, and private players to discuss strategies for strengthening the livestock and poultry sector.

Key focus areas include assessing the region’s current challenges, exploring opportunities through value chain improvements, introducing technological advancements, and shaping policy support.

The event will also emphasise sustainable and inclusive farming practices aligned with the One Health approach, which links animal, human, and environmental health.

Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), along with senior officials, principal secretaries from NER states, and industry leaders, will participate in the dialogue. The conclave aims to deliver actionable outcomes to guide future policy, investment, and development for the livestock and poultry sectors across North East India