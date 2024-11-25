‘Litigation lawyers are the highest tax paying individuals’: Justice Mridul

Emphasising the benefits of litigation, Chief Justice (Retd) Siddharth Mridul pointed out that litigation lawyers are the highest tax paying individuals and not the big businessmen of the country.

Speaking at the valedictory function of 8th S K Puri Memorial International Moot Court Competition, organised by Law Centre II, Faculty of Law, Delhi University, Chief Guest HMJ Siddharth Mridul urged the law students to choose litigation as a career and not look for corporate jobs.

Justice Mridul, who retired recently as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, said that it is the litigation lawyers who are the highest tax paying individuals and not the big businessmen of the country.

Advertisement

The former Judge of Delhi High Court also encouraged the participating teams to live their dreams. ”Live the dream, if you can dream it, you can do it ! ” he said.

The theme of moot court is based on cross examination and it is aimed at giving a hands on experience of trial to law students. This event is organised by Senior Advocate Sacchin Puri in the memory of his father.

A total of 33 teams had participated with 170 participants. Various rounds were judged by about 150 judges including Senior Advocates, Advocates and Academicians and 200 law students had volunteered.

The three-day event concluded on Sunday and Valedictory was attended by Sr Prof Dr V K Ahuja, Director, ILI, Delhi, Prof Manoj Kumar Sinha,VC, NLU, Jabalpur and Aarushi Puri, granddaughter of Late S K Puri.

NLU Sonepat was the winning team and Nalsar and Asia Law Institute, Noida were the first and second runner-ups.