Law soon for protection of stray cows: Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said on Friday that the government would soon bring a strong law for the protection of stray cows and will engage multiple agencies and consider incorporating BNS clauses to make the legislation and foolproof.

Responding to a discussion on Private Member’s resolution in the Assembly, Sood emphasized that the Bill would incorporate suggestions from all stakeholders and assembly members to make it foolproof.

Responding to the proposals for the prevention of exploitation of cows, he said, “The proposals to bring a Bill for the protection of cows not only reflect the sentiments of the entire House but also resonate with the feelings of the people of Delhi who uphold values. Every honourable member has engaged with this issue deeply, emotionally, and sensitively.”

The proposed legislation will include stringent enforcement mechanisms to check exploitation of cows by mafia and curb illegal cattle trade, and to make it more strict, the government will also consider incorporating BNS clauses and suggestions from MCD and PWD, he added.

The minister said, “The government is committed to cow protection. In this regard, our government has also made provisions in the budget for setting up new cow shelters to ensure proper care and protection of stray and rescued cattle. We will bring a strong, comprehensive Bill that effectively addresses concerns regarding welfare of cows.”