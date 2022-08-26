After liquor policy, Sisodia-LG faceoff on classroom construction

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena has sought a report from the state Chief Secretary on the construction of extra classrooms in government schools. The Education Department in Delhi is with Manish Sisodia, who is already facing a CBI probe over the liquor policy.

The Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor may once again come face-to-face against each other. The Vigilance Department, in one of its reports, had said that there were many irregularities in the construction of these classrooms. Now, on the basis of the report, the LG has sought a report from the Chief Secretary.

The Vigilance Department had said in its report on 17 February 2022 that many irregularities have been committed in these projects to build extra classrooms. The department had recommended further investigation in this matter, but there has been a delay of about 2.5 years in this matter. In such a situation, Saxena seeking a report from the Chief Secretary on the whole matter does not augur well for the Delhi government.

The Lt Governor’s Secretariat had received a complaint from the Vigilance Department saying many provisions of the CVC manual have been violated. It also included a copy of the dialogue by the CVC.

The Vigilance Department has said in its report that on July 25, 2019 that the CVC had received complaints about irregularities and over-expenditure in the construction of additional classrooms in government schools in Delhi. The cost of the construction increased by up to 90% while no separate tender was floated for the construction.

The Delhi government allocated up to Rs 500 crore in the name of cost escalation without any tender. Classroom constructions were given the status of a classroom. There was a clear violation of the work manual of GFR and CPWD. The quality of construction was poor, while the work remained incomplete at many places. CVC said all these things in its report dated 17 February 2020.

The report also said that the cost of these classrooms increased by up to Rs 326.25 crore. This is 53% more than the cost stated in the tender. As per the increased cost, a total of 6,133 classrooms were to be prepared, but only 4027 classrooms were built.

These classrooms were prepared in 141 schools instead of 194 schools. Not only this, 1,214 toilets were built in 194 schools, whereas the requirement was only 160. 37 crore was spent separately on this. The estimated cost of a classroom was kept at Rs 33 lakh. The PWD claimed to have built 29 rainwater harvesting systems while only two rainwater harvesting systems were found during the inspection.