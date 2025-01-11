Linter roof collapses at Kannauj railway station, 3 labourers critically hurt

Three labourers were critically injured when the linter roof of the under-construction Amrit Bharat Railway Station collapsed in Kannauj on Saturday.

Around 46 labourers were buried under the debris, of which 23 workers were evacuated.

Advertisement

Police said 20 labourers have been admitted to the district hospital, while three critically injured have been referred to PGI Lucknow.

Advertisement

Railways said that five labourers were injured in the incident.

Upon receiving information about the incident, UP Minister Aseem Arun reached the spot. He directed officials to ensure the treatment and rescue work of the injured. Apart from this, 12 ambulances were deployed to transport the injured to the hospital. The DIG from Kanpur also arrived, and an NDRF team reached the incident site.

Railway sources said a high-level three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident at the Kannauj railway station.

The investigation team will include the Chief Engineer/Planning and Design, Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Izzatnagar, and Chief Security Commissioner/Railway Protection Force, it said.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party commented on social media, stating that the BJP government and former Kannauj MP Subrata Pathak had claimed that the Kannauj railway station would be a state-of-the-art facility, constructed at a cost of crores. A few days ago, the Divisional Railway Manager also conducted a surprise inspection. However, the railway station building collapsed on Saturday, with hundreds of people reportedly buried under the debris. The party alleged that corruption by BJP leaders was behind the incident. SP MP Dimple Yadav is the current Lok Sabha member from Kannauj.