Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said like COVID-19 virus, there is a communal virus too.

He further warned of strict action against those spread fake messages over social media inciting communal tension in the state.

“I am warning those who are spreading wrong messages to the citizens and uploading such videos even for the sake of fun. This COVID19 virus sees no religion,” he said.

He further said the lifting of lockdown after April 14 will be depended upon the public compliance to the government’s directive.

CM also said no permission will be granted for religious gathering, political or sporting event amid the coronavirus crisis.

“The number of patients in the state is rising as we have strengthened our capacity and testing more people,” Thackeray said.

CM also asked those suffering from symptoms such as pneumonia, cough, cold and fever not to visit private doctor or hospital. He suggested them to visit dedicated hospitals started by the state government to treat COVID-19 patients.

In a separate development, Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai has announced to start ten COVID-19 screening clinics in all containment zones and densely populated areas where focal outbreak of the virus has been observed.

Maharashtra has witnessed 537 cases of coronavirus as of now, with 47 new positive cases. The state has been at the top of the list of COVID-19 cases in India.