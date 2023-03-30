Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished people on the occasion of Ram Navami and said that the life of Lord Ram will remain an inspiration for humanity in every era.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.” He also added that the life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ramchandra, based on sacrifice, austerity, restraint and determination, will remain the inspiration for humanity in every era.

रामनवमी के पावन-पुनीत अवसर पर समस्त देशवासियों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। त्याग, तपस्या, संयम और संकल्प पर आधारित मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम भगवान रामचंद्र का जीवन हर युग में मानवता की प्रेरणाशक्ति बना रहेगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2023

Ram Navami is a Hindu festival that is celebrated in order to honour the birth of Lord Vishnu’s incarnation, Lord Rama. This day marks the end of the nine-day Chaitra-Navratri celebrations, which are celebrated in the Hindu month of Chaitra which falls on the cusp of spring and summer.