LG Sinha orders tight security at key infrastructure projects, workers’ camps across J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, ordered a security audit of infrastructure projects and stringent measures to tighten the security grid around key projects and construction camps for the safety of workers.

The lieutenant governor issued the directions to the security agencies during a high-level review meeting on the security situation in the Kashmir Division held at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar in the wake of the terrorist attack at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal killing seven persons.

Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat; Principal Secretary, Home Department, Chandraker Bharti; Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) Vijay Kumar; Additional Director General of Police, CID, Nitish Kumar; Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi; Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Mandeep Bhandari; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri and other senior officials of J&K Police were present at the meeting.

Mr Sinha asked J&K Police officials to take stringent measures to tighten the security grid around key infrastructure projects and construction camps for the safety of workers and stressed the establishment of a mechanism for regular coordination meetings with project implementing agencies.

He directed the police to conduct security audits of infrastructure projects, round-the-clock check posts at the strategic points, night patrolling, and area domination. He said the police must ensure a robust security and intelligence grid and intensified, well-planned joint operations with the Army and other security agencies to eliminate terrorism.

“The entire terror eco-system including perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists requires to be completely dismantled,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Anand Jain held a high-level meeting to review the operational preparedness of various security forces deployed in the Jammu Zone to ensure the mobilisation of the security forces and establish coordination among various forces deployed in the Jammu zone in the backdrop of the recent attack on the construction workers in Kashmir valley.

At the meeting, strategies aimed at ensuring coordination and communication with other law enforcement and security agencies for better intelligence sharing and joint operations were discussed.

Senior officers of the Army, BSF, CRPF, Special Bureau, Intelligence Bureau, CISF, SSB, Railways, CID SB, CID CI, telecommunications, and officers of the 16 Corps and 26 Infantry Division of the Army were among those who attended the meeting.