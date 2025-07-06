LG Sinha offers refreshments to Muharram procession participants

On the solemn occasion of Youm-e-Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram on Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Zuljinah procession at Botakadal, the downtown area of Srinagar.

He also served refreshments among the mourners.

Advertisement

“I pay my tributes to Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions. Their sacrifice for peace, love, and compassion is guiding us to build a society based on equality and harmony.

Advertisement

“Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) gave the message of selfless service and guided the humanity to care for those who are less fortunate. The younger generation must learn from the life and virtues of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and walk on the righteous path shown by him,” the lieutenant governor said on the occasion.