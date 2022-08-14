LG Sinha joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ walkathon in Srinagar

A day ahead the Independence Day on Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined hundreds of citizens from all walks of life in Srinagar in a Walkathon from Lalit Ghat to Botanical Garden to celebrate the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Utsav.

It’s a new dawn of hopes and dreams, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor congratulated the organizers and participants of the Walkathon which saw massive participation of people from all walks of life.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor recalled the words of Mahatma Gandhi delivered at the Tank Maidan, Mumbai on August 8, 1942, which inspired the people all across the country to overthrow British rule.

Today our walkathon is a symbol of the resolve and struggle of Mahatma Gandhi, it is a symbol of penance and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers of our army, police, and paramilitary forces, he added.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav provided us with an opportunity to inspire future generations by making them aware of the invaluable contribution of our heroes and martyrs, the Lt Governor said.

Addressing the veterans of the 1971 war present during the walkathon, the Lt Governor said I salute all those who have laid the path of progress and prosperity of Jammu & Kashmir and are keeping the nation safe and secure.

Remembering our heroes ignites new ideas and rekindles the spirit of public awakening. This Walkathon is a tribute to our security forces, and freedom fighters, and also a symbol of our resolve to build a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir, he further added.

We have to take the story of our freedom fighters to the new generation and bring alive the memory, the ideals of the personalities who made significant contributions in the freedom struggle and also pay our tributes to the unsung heroes of India’s Independence, said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor urged all to take inspiration from our forefathers, who had made significant sacrifices to provide us a free and independent nation while fulfilling our obligations towards the future of the golden Jammu and Kashmir of 2047.

The Lt Governor observed that Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi is being celebrated in Shopian, Kulgam, Jammu, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, and in every district, every village and 1 crore 30 lakh people are walking on the path of progress and peace envisioned by the Prime Minister.

He said J&K is scripting history in every sector. Unprecedented performance in various parameters has been recorded, improving the standard of living of every citizen with equality and social justice.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, appreciated the enthusiasm of the participants of the Har Ghar Tiranga walkathon, while DGP, Dilbag Singh also lauded the enthusiasm among all participants. He said it is not only the duty of security forces but also of every citizen of the country to uphold the honour and respect of the Tricolour.