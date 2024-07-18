LG Sinha releases book on the Dard Tribe of North Kashmir’s Gurez

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Thursday, released a book, ‘Cultural Encyclopedia of the Dard Tribe’, authored by Dr. Suheel Rasool Mir, at the Raj Bhawan in Srinagar.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt governor extended his felicitations to the author for exploring the remote landscapes and intricate cultural nuances, customs, language, and social structures of the Dard tribe, through the book.

He appreciated the Shinon Meeras – Shina Cultural Centre at Gurez, Indian Army for preserving the traditional wisdom and knowledge, heritage, and culture of the Dardi people for future generations.

Highlighting the significant contribution of the tribal community to nation-building, the lieutenant governor called for collective efforts of all stakeholders to preserve and promote the rich customs, culture, and linguistic wealth of the tribal community.

On the occasion, the Sinha also released the second edition of ‘The North Kashmir Gazette’, a joint endeavour of the Kashmir Writers Association and the Army.

Major General Girish Kalia, GOC, Vajr Division; Dr Suheel Rasool Mir, Fida Firdous, president of the Kashmir Writers Association; senior officials of the Army, members of Shina Cultural Centre and the Kashmir Writers Association were present on the occasion.