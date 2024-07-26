J&K Opposition leaders to meet against Centre making LG the boss

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, leaders of the Opposition parties in the Union Territory (UT) will meet here next month to deliberate on the crucial issues affecting the erstwhile state, said CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Friday.

Tarigami said all the leaders of Opposition parties have been requested to attend the meeting.

The meeting aims to address key issues such as the delegation of additional powers to the Lt. Governor, amendments to the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019, and other significant governance changes.

These amendments provide the Lt. Governor with greater authority over police decisions, the management of all-India services including the IAS and IPS, and the sanctioning of prosecutions.

All political parties, excluding the BJP, have expressed objection to these amendments. Tarigami emphasised the importance of Opposition leaders’ attendance at the meeting.

Recently, the Home Ministry, boosting administrative powers of the lieutenant governor ahead of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, triggered a controversy with Opposition political parties accusing the BJP-led Central government of disempowering Kashmiris by making the elected chief minister a “rubber stamp”.

As per the amendments, almost all key proposals will now go to the Lieutenant Governor through the Chief Secretary.

The amendments of the rules of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, grant increased authority to the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir regarding the transfer, posting, and appointment of the key all-India service officers such as IAS and IPS, police personnel, law and order issues, and the appointment of judicial officers.